Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 58.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $152.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $45.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

