CDK Global (CDK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $253,628.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph A. Tautges purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.68 per share, for a total transaction of $400,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,017,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,946,000 after buying an additional 643,215 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in CDK Global by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,475,000 after buying an additional 905,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,138,000 after buying an additional 739,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,298,000 after buying an additional 90,332 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

