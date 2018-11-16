Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 40.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 303.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR opened at $33.15 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Twitter from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other Twitter news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $24,185,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,634,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,950,753.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,498,753 shares of company stock worth $105,359,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

