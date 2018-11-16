Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 3.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 430,144.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 301,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 301,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,233 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 55.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,784 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.8% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 127,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 130.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 94,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $111.20 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $97.35 and a twelve month high of $129.98.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

