Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 8,869 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 0.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Middleton sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $33,486.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $391,697.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,063 shares of company stock worth $611,427. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

