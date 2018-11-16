Celestica Inc (CLS) Receives $12.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celestica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

CLS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,567. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Celestica had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 396,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Celestica by 21.3% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celestica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 300,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

