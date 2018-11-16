Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Centennial Resource Development from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.78.

CDEV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 373,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,832. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.51. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 441,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $607,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $527,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

