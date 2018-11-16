Central Asia Metals (CAML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $200.50

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.65), with a volume of 691429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.50 ($2.76).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.89%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

