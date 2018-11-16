Centurylink (CTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CenturyLink reported mixed third-quarter 2018 results wherein the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the bottom line surpassed the same. The company is focusing on transforming its business operations through product evolution and digitizing of customer interaction which bode well for future revenue growth. It introduced Dynamic Connections as part of Cloud Connect portfolio and announced the global expansion of SD-WAN solutions. CenturyLink is working with customers to enable their 5G roadmaps while extending its fiber footprint. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, CenturyLink’s core local phone business has slowed down due to the substitution of traditional wireline telephone services by wireless and other competitive offerings. Its cash and liquidity position seem to be a major concern. Changes in technology which compel large investments can dilute the company’s cash flow.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Hanson lowered Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a sell rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. 10,407,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,703,624. Centurylink has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is 146.94%.

In other Centurylink news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 123,201,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339,784 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,437,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,149,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 1,430.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

