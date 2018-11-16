Centurylink Inc (CTL) Stake Raised by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,058,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,469,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,157,000 after buying an additional 241,858 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Centurylink by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 706,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 153,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

In other Centurylink news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hanson lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $20.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Centurylink Inc (CTL) Stake Raised by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/centurylink-inc-ctl-stake-raised-by-guyasuta-investment-advisors-inc.html.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.