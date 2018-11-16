Cerecor (CERC) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $162.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,487.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $128,464.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 582,354 shares of company stock worth $2,377,358 in the last ninety days. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cerecor by 630.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cerecor by 182.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

