CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Director Sells C$18,315.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director Burton Joel Ahrens sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$18,315.00.

Burton Joel Ahrens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 12th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 9,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$35,788.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 450 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total transaction of C$1,728.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 5,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.26, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 2,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$10,020.00.

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.29. 505,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,817. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEU. TD Securities upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.63.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

