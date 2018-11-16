CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $47.05. 58,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,199. CF Industries has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.72, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). CF Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $51,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,276.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,585,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,409,000 after acquiring an additional 757,473 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 512.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after buying an additional 611,200 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 876.7% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 613,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after buying an additional 550,826 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $23,703,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 35.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,172,000 after buying an additional 502,919 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

