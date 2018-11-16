Charles E. Scripps Buys 5,000 Shares of E. W. Scripps (SSP) Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Charles E. Scripps acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 751,367 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,272.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Charles E. Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

On Monday, October 22nd, Charles E. Scripps acquired 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $89,100.00.

NYSE SSP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,806. E. W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

SSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Friday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Charles E. Scripps Buys 5,000 Shares of E. W. Scripps (SSP) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/charles-e-scripps-buys-5000-shares-of-e-w-scripps-ssp-stock-2.html.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.