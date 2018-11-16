Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $116.95 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

