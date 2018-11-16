Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. UBS Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.33.

CHKP stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.34. 711,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,471. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $120.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 43.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 77,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 58,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

