ChemoCentryx (CCXI) PT Raised to $20.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $9.70 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $470.90 million, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. ChemoCentryx had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 30,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $332,909.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,233.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 7,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $86,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,192,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,380,940 shares of company stock valued at $86,264,863. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

