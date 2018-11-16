Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy’s third-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased from the year-ago quarter. Higher oil equivalent price realizations primarily led to strong results. Chesapeake expects 2018 production to grow by about 3% over 2017 levels, while oil volumes are expected to increase significantly compared to 2017. Its focus on the liquid-rich plays like Marcellus Shale and Powder River Basin is expected to contribute highly to its growth momentum. Chesapeake’s recent acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development is expected to boost Eagle Ford acreage as well as margins. However, Chesapeake’s above-average debt level is a cause of concern. At the end of the third quarter, its debt was $9.4 billion, compared with negligible cash balance of $4 million. Chesapeake’s balance sheet weakness also restricts its ability to gain capital from markets apart from reducing shareholder value.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHK. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.06.

CHK traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.64. 12,292,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,307,400. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, EVP James R. Webb bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 871,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,279.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,465,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

