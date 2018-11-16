Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $820,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,200.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,946.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,108 shares of company stock valued at $570,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

