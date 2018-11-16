Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 7,380 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 147,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 163,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 173,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 145,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry K. Harvey bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $129,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

AGNC opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $20.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 125.99% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 12.16%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

