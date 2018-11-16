Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 4.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in Amphenol by 5.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,308,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,044,000 after acquiring an additional 72,171 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 16.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

