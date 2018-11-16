Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Bank of Marin Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRC. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $586.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $147,871.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $845,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

