Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) will post $850,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the highest is $1.65 million. Chimerix reported sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year sales of $2.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.57 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,752.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Chimerix stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,526. The firm has a market cap of $160.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,711,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 215,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,556,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,890,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

