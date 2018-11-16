China Life Insurance (LFC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. HSBC raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of China Life Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Life Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 27,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

