China Pharma (CPHI) Posts Earnings Results

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of CPHI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,350. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.45.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

