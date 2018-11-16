China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 2954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “China Recycling Energy (CREG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.05” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/china-recycling-energy-creg-hits-new-12-month-low-at-1-05.html.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

