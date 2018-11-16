Choice Properties REIT (CHP) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$329.83 million for the quarter.

Shares of CHP opened at C$11.80 on Friday. Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

