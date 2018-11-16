Choice Properties REIT (CHP) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE CHP opened at C$11.80 on Friday. Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$329.83 million during the quarter.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

