Chronobank (TIME) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $81,455.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00056627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00142198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00229443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.18 or 0.10212640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009958 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io.

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.