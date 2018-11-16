Ciena Co. (CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 9,600 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $314,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Friday, November 2nd, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $303,840.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $149,328.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $288,384.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $293,472.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $298,944.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $260,832.00.

CIEN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,794,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,841. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $818.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,280,000 after purchasing an additional 708,407 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,377,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 250,622 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,049,000 after purchasing an additional 802,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 288,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 201,400 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Argus raised their target price on Ciena to $38.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.74.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/ciena-co-cien-ceo-gary-b-smith-sells-9600-shares-2.html.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.