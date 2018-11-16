Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.45. Cinemark reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $305,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 76.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,552. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

