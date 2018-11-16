Cineplex (CGX) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$36.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.00.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of TSE:CGX traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.14. 328,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$27.56 and a 12 month high of C$39.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Cineplex’s payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.