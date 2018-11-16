Cisco Systems (CSCO) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.49.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,026,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,131,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $217.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,693.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.