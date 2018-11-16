Citigroup Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (HEI) a €80.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.11 ($90.83).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €60.26 ($70.07) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a 52-week high of €96.00 ($111.63).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

