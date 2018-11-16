Citigroup Boosts Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target to $81.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.69.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 243,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,305,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 40,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 171,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 129,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

