Citigroup Cuts Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Price Target to $28.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Abeona Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 843.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $160,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

