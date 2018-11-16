Citigroup Cuts US Foods (USFD) Price Target to $37.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a $39.60 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36. US Foods has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth about $455,678,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 293.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,881,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,089 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth about $72,980,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 514.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 69.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,531,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,113 shares in the last quarter.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.