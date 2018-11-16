Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $29.00 target price on shares of Citizens & Northern and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of CZNC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 27.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

