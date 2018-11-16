C&J Energy Services (CJ) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $22.00 price target on C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C&J Energy Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of C&J Energy Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Shares of NYSE CJ opened at $18.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 0.78. C&J Energy Services has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 265,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

