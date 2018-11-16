CKW Financial Group Invests $211,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.0% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.65 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.06%.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Randall Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

