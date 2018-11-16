ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,887 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of ArcBest worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 45.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 45,470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 202.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 957.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 149.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 107.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 134,438 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James David Darter sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $83,593.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on ArcBest from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

ArcBest stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. ArcBest Corp has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.26.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $826.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

