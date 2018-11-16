ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Position in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Trinseo worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 target price on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

