ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of STAAR Surgical (STAA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,158,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,915,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $4,969,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1,685.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 147,459 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

STAA stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,134.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.76. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director William P. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $206,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

