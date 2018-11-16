ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 173,561 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 482,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 48.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,871.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/clarivest-asset-management-llc-trims-position-in-mgic-investment-corp-mtg.html.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.