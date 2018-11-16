Clearfield (CLFD) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,934. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.15 million, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clearfield by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clearfield by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

