Clearwater Paper (CLW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/15/2018 – Clearwater Paper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Clearwater Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2018 – Clearwater Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Clearwater Paper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

CLW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 3,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $426.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 67.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 72.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 209.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

