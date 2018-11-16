Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) Issues Earnings Results

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 252.15%.

NASDAQ:CBLI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 1,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132. Cleveland BioLabs has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

