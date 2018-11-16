CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CME Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,691,000 after acquiring an additional 716,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,350,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,251,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in CME Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,765,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,472,000 after acquiring an additional 487,442 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,910,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $626,038.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,017.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $319,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,309. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

