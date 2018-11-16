Cobham (COB) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cobham (LON:COB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COB. Liberum Capital lowered Cobham to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cobham from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cobham from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 129.20 ($1.69).

Shares of LON COB traded down GBX 5.25 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 99.60 ($1.30). 6,551,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,760,000. Cobham has a 12-month low of GBX 107.67 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.30 ($1.96).

In other Cobham news, insider Marion Blakey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £6,100 ($7,970.73). Insiders have bought a total of 5,214 shares of company stock worth $635,052 over the last 90 days.

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

