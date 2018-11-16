COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

